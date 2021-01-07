Spike in COVID cases prompts Evans County Schools to return to A/B Instructional Model

January 7, 2021

Evans County School System just issued a press release announcing the district will return to A/B Instructional Model beginning Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 due to spike in COVID-19 cases.

Superintendent Marty Waters and the Evans County Board of Education conferenced today to consider the health and safety status of schools in relation to the spike in community Covid-19 cases. While the number of community cases has not reached a level of high risk, we believe the best course of action is to be proactive and remain steadfast and vigilant in our health and safety mitigation efforts. In addition to an increase in community spread, the ECSS currently has 15 positive cases among school staff with another 12 staff members in quarantine due to symptoms. The district has had to quarantine 18 students who have reported positive tests or direct exposure. The district is reaching a critical point of being able to cover classrooms with instructors.

After consulting with local and regional health officials, the decision has been made to return to the A/B Instructional Model used at the beginning of the school year. This shift will allow the district to continue some face to face instruction while maximizing mitigation factors, especially social distancing. One additional change: face masks will be required for all students, faculty, and staff at all times.

While we believe we have done everything feasible to prepare and provide a safe and healthy learning environment, we believe it is wise to implement this proactive plan rather than a reactive plan later.

Evans County Schools will begin operating an A/B Instructional Model on Monday, January 11, 2021 and continue through, at least, Friday, January 29, 2021.

Here is a summary of the A/B plan:

· Students will receive a Group Assignment (A or B) on Friday, January 8, 2021. The district will also use all available sources to contact parents directly by Sunday, January 10, 2021 in regards to which days his/her child will attend.

· ½ of students attend Mondays and Tuesdays.

· ½ of students attend Thursdays and Fridays.

· Wednesdays will be dedicated to complete deep cleaning and sanitation of all buildings. Buildings will also be deep cleaned and disinfected over the weekends.

· We will utilize this model with plans to return to full face-to-face instruction on Monday, February 1, 2021 IF it is safe to do so.

· Groups will be established by bus routes to keep family units attending on the same days.

· Meals will be sent home with students on Tuesdays and Fridays, beginning January 12th.

· The reduction of students on campus will ensure social distancing in classrooms, cafeterias, and playgrounds as well as greatly reduce the number of children on buses.

· Curriculum and pacing guides will be modified. Our focus will be quality over quantity until we are able to return to a full schedule.

· After school extra-curricular clubs and activities will be suspended until further notice.

· Athletic practices and competitions will continue according to GHSA guidelines.

· Students attending virtually will continue this learning method.

NOTE: The district will observe MLK Day on Monday, January 18, 2021. A-day students will attend Tuesday (19th) and Wednesday (20th); B-day students will attend Thursday (21st) and Friday (22nd).

We know this decision will not make everyone happy, and we apologize in advance for any inconveniences. However, we believe this to be the best option under the circumstances.

Our goal is to be able to continue to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for our students and faculty. We appreciate the support of families and our community and commit our absolute best in working with them during this pandemic.