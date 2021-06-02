Evans County Sheriff’s Office among recipients of $6.7 million grant program

The Evans County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) was notified last week by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) that it has been awarded a grant in the amount of $72,488.

On May 26, Gov. Brian P. Kemp and CJCC Executive Director Jay Neal announced the award of 63 grants in the amount of $6,756,389 for the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. During the 2020 legislative session…

….ECSO applied for the grant specifically for the purchase of a judgmental shooting simulator to be utilized in a multi-jurisdictional delivery of scenario based use of force and de-escalation training for the Evans County Sheriff’s Office, Claxton Police Department, Hagan Police Department and Ogeechee Technical College Police Department.

….Among other law enforcement agency grant recipients within the region are: Garden City Police Department, $49,130; Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, $62,500; Screven County Sheriff’s Office, $70,545; Statesboro Police Department, $160,000; and Sylvania Police Department, $43,999.

By Julie Braly, Editor

Editor’s note: The photo shown with this story is a stock photo of a judgmental shooting simulator using one screen.