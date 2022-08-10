Evans County Teachers of the Year recognized

Teachers of the Year (TOTY) for three of Evans County Charter School System’s schools – Claxton Elementary, Middle and High Schools – were recognized during Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.

TOTY include Andrea Whitfield (CES), Lee Anne Lane (CHS) and Sharon Yurek (CMS).

Lane was also named District Teacher of the Year.

