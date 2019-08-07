Evans County Turns 105 August 11th

Sunday, August 11 marks Evans County’s 105th birthday. Evans County was created by an Act of the Georgia General Assembly on August 10, 1914, which was approved the following day, August 11, and was officially ratified on November 3, 1914….

….The county’s namesake is the late Clement Anselm Evans who was….

If you would like to read about the history of many people and places in Claxton, Daisy, Bellville, Daisy and Hagan, you can do so by reading a copy of the Evans County Centennial Magazine, published in August of 2014, which can be purchased at the Claxton Enterprise for only $5 per copy.

By Rose Beasley, Staff Writer