Evans County turns 107 years old August 11

Wednesday, August 11, marks the 107th birthday of Evans County, Georgia. The county was formed by an act of the Georgia General Assembly on August 10, 1914, which was approved the following day, August 11.

Evans County was officially ratified as the state’s 150th county on November 3, 1914.

The county was named after Clement Anselm Evans, a clergyman, distinguished lawyer, judge…Georgia State Senator…

If you would like to read more about the history of the people and places of Bellville, Claxton, Daisy and Hagan, you can do so by reading a copy of the Evans County Centennial Magazine, published in August 2014. The magazine can be purchased at The Claxton Enterprise for $2 per copy.