Evans County UGA Extension office welcomes new 4-H Agent

Evans County welcomes Megan Powell as the new 4-H agent with Evans County University of Georgia Extension Service (UGA). Megan assumed this position on February 1.

…Originally from Wrightsville, Georgia, Powell grew up as an active 4-H member.

As a child, she began her 4-H career as a livestock showman with Johnson County 4-H in the fourth grade…

By Julie Braly, Editor