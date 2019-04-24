Evans Health and Wellness Center at Claxton Elementary School

If you are a parent, at some point in time you probably received a phone call from your child’s school stating your child is not feeling well. When that happens, you may have to leave work, pick your child up, determine their condition, and possibly schedule a doctor’s appointment. Evans Health and Wellness Center, conveniently located inside Claxton Elementary School, can provide a primary healthcare home for students and their families. The center is an East Georgia Healthcare Center (ECHC) clinic.

If you register your child with EGHC at CES, you now have the option of your child being seen by medical personnel right at school. The clinic and its services offer the same services as a family doctor, but without parents having to miss work.

The clinic was constructed in an office formerly occupied by the former Pre-K administrative staff at CES during renovations made last summer. The newly designed area contains a reception and check-in area, two large examining rooms, lab, conference room, office space, restrooms, and a flexible exam room for Telehealth or mental health.

By Julie Braly, Editor