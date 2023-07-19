Evans Memorial reopens front entrance, celebrates retirement of Steve Boatright

Evans Memorial Hospital (EMH) cut the ribbon on a new chapter for the hospital with the grand re-opening of the front entrance. Not only celebrating the new renovations, EMH also celebrated the retirement of Steve Boatright, who has spent 47 years serving the hospital and community. Steve has served as the Director of Supply Chain and Purchasing throughout his time at EMH.

