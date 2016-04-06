Evans Memorial to hold Radiothon benefit

Evans Memorial Hospital Foundation, Inc. has joined local radio station WCLA 93.7 FM/1470 AM for the annual Radiothon to benefit Evans Memorial on Monday, October 29, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

“Thanks to the generosity of WCLA, this will be our third annual Radiothon. The event gives us an opportunity to educate the community on the services offered right here at home, while raising funds,” said Nikki NeSmith, Chief Executive Officer of EMH.

The Radiothon will feature representatives from several EMH departments who will provide information on the services available at the facility.

“We are currently trying to purchase a 3-D mammography unit,” said Patsy Rogers, Hospital Foundation Chairperson. “If donors would like to mark their pledge toward this purchase in honor or in memory of someone, it can be announced it on the air. Also, we can send an acknowledgement in the mail.”

“October is breast cancer awareness month and this is a great opportunity for community members to donate in honor or memory of someone. These donations will help provide a more technologically advanced service that will be provided here rather than patients having to travel an hour or more to receive the same services,” added NeSmith.

To find out various ways you can donate to this worthy cause, pick up a copy of this week’s edition. Better yet, subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our archives that date back to 1915.

By Julie Braly, Editor