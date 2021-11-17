Evans Memorial to host pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Evans Memorial Hospital will host a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The vaccination received on that day will be the first dose of a two-dose series of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The second clinic date is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13, 2 – 6 p.m.

The move comes following the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which prompted Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and health districts throughout Georgia to offer the newly approved Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to children 5-11 years old.

…An appointment is required and can be scheduled by calling 912-739-5136.

