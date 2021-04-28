Evans Region College, Career Academy presented $3 million

Three representatives of Evans Region College and Career Academy (ERCCA) – Holly Durrence, who serves as ERCCAs chief executive officer, Ogeechee Technical College President Lori Durden, and Evans County School Superintendent Marty Waters – attended an award ceremony held by Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan to accept a $3,075,000 check for ERCCA.

While the $3 million award was previously announced, the ceremony held at the State Capital April 22 marked the actual presentation of the award and recognized College and Career Academies (CCA) across the state.

The grant was made possible by collaboration between the Technical College System of Georgia, the late Senator Jack Hill and the Georgia Legislature. The $3 million was awarded towards the construction of the new CHS building that was designed and is being built around the CCA concept.

…The concept helps ensure students are better prepared to move directly into the workforce after graduating high school, should they choose to do so.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.

By Julie Braly, Editor