Evans School System names 2026 Teachers of the Year

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

The Evans County School System recognized their Teachers of the Year last week, during a meeting of the Board of Education (BOE).

TOTY were honored from Claxton Elementary, Claxton Middle, and Claxton High, as well as the District Teacher of the Year, Rebecca Francis.

In order of presentation during the BOE meeting, CES Coach Ustun Bardak was recognized as the school’s 2026 TOTY.

