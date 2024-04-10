Evans woman dies in house fire, 1 injured

A Sunday morning fire off Allen Sikes Road in Claxton broke out around 6 a.m. that killed one and sent another to the hospital. The home was engulfed in flames when 911 was called, and was destroyed just a few minutes later. According to Evans County Assistant Fire Chief Brian Croft, a neighbor reported seeing the early morning blaze across the street and alerted John Benton, brother to the victim, who was asleep in his home. The house belonged to Benton’s mother, Joan Hendrix, and was where his sister, Dee Dee Benton, lived.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.