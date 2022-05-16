Evelyn DeLoach Kessler, 86, passed away May 15 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. She was a native of Evans County and a loyal member of The Claxton Primitive Baptist Church. After Evelyn retired from Ogeechee Technical College, she became a house wife. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, John L. DeLoach and Lera Martin DeLoach; husband, George Kessler; sister, Beverly Montgomery; brothers, Claude DeLoach and Curtis DeLoach. Surviving are her son, Ray (Marie) Kessler of Claxton, Ga.; daughters, Karen (Dennis) Tippins of Claxton, Ga.; sister, Janice (Wayne) Strickland of Claxton, Ga,; four grandchildren, Coy (Jamie) Tippins, Clay (Valerie) Tippins, Katie (Joseph) Stanfield and Emily Kessler; seven great-grands and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thanks to her care givers, Nicole Lockett and Ogeechee Area Hospice. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 18, from 1 – 2 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 18, at 2 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. with Bro. Jerry Strickland officiating.Burial will be in Canoochee Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Clay Tippins, Coy Tippins, Joseph Stanfield, Tim Montgomery, Jim Montgomery and Trey Gafnea. Remembrances may be made to Canoochee Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Danny Sapp, 573 Rufus Sapp Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.