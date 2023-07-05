Even with few chances of rain, heat still dangerous this week

Even with the increased chance of storms this week, the heat has not and will not back down. Claxton is looking at temperatures in the upper 90s with lows in the mid-70s for the next ten days. Temperatures this past weekend soared to around 100 degrees Fahrenheit, with Claxton hitting 96 degrees on Sunday. Evans County, along with much of Southeast Georgia has been under a Heat Advisory due to heat index values being around 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

