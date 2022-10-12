Fall Mania Decorating Contest Underway; Cast Your Vote for People’s Choice Award October 25-27

The 3rd annual Fall Mania Decorating Contest is currently underway.

Nineteen participants – individuals, businesses, churches, schools, and others – have festive displays exhibited throughout the community.

The homemade fall or hay bale decorations were set up for display beginning Monday, Oct. 10.

Displays will be judged on ‘curb appeal’ in several categories: most spooktacular – spooky and spectacular, wonderfully frightening; autumn oasis – colorful display using leaves, flowers, hay and pumpkins; funny bones – whimsical, playful, jostle the mind and funny bone; scarecrow – homemade original scarecrow design; and most original – direct correlation to your business or family.

Official judging will take place October 25-26. In addition, beginning Oct. 25, citizens can vote for People’s Choice Award on the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page by viewing photos of all participant displays. All winners will be announced Friday, Oct. 27.

Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce is proudly hosting the event.