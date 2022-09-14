Family violence incident leads to soft lockdown at CES

Posted By: newsroom September 14, 2022

After a brief man hunt, members of the Claxton Police Department (CPD) captured a suspect in the safety vestibule at the entrance of Claxton Elementary School (CES) Friday morning. CES was placed on a soft lockdown for a short duration while the situation was handled. (The suspect was wanted in relation to a family violence incident.)

According to a family violence (FV) report… the morning of September 9 was filled with some tense moments.

