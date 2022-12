To some it might have seemed like a flash in the night sky – a bright streak of light that lasted about as long as a blink of the eyes. Others, particularly those who endured the loss of loved ones, health or economic challenges, likely considered it punishment seemingly without end. ‘It’ was the year of 2022.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.