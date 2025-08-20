Farmers Market coming back for event August 30

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Sponsors of the Evans County Farmers Market and Crafts are planning for another event on the last Saturday in August, at the site of Canoochee Transport.

Several market events have already been staged this year, each with increasing participation from vendors and attendees.

The market was established in April by Abby May, who reported 16 vendors for the first event. Similar events over subsequent months attracted as many as 32 vendors.

