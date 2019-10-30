Fatal three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 280

A three vehicle accident that occurred on Hwy. 280 near Sunbury Road around 4:24 p.m. Wednesday afternoon resulted in one fatality.

According to the Georgia State Patrol accident report, Otis Reese, 34, of Pembroke was driving a 2019 Dodge Challenger and traveling east on Hwy. 280 near Sunbury Road….

For the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.

By Julie Braly, Editor