Faye Daniel Hawkins, 92, peacefully went home to be with her Heavenly Father on July 10, 2025. A beloved woman known for her genuine smile, warm heart, and unwavering faith. Faye leaves behind a legacy of love, generosity, kindness, and service to others. Faye was the kind of person who made everyone feel at home. Her kitchen was always open, her table full, and her heart always giving. Whether through a plate of her delicious home cookin’, a kind word, or her joyful presence, she had a gift for making others feel valued and welcomed. Her food didn’t just feed the body – it nourished the soul. A devoted wife to William “Dub” Hawkins for 69 years, their enduring love story stood as a beautiful testament to a Christ-centered marriage. She was a loving mother, a proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy was found in her family. Faye was predeceased by her husband, Dub Hawkins; father, Grady G. Daniel; mother, Reta Anderson Daniel; son, Keith Daniel Hawkins; sister, Theonell Wickersham; and granddaughter, Mariel Christina Story. She is lovingly remembered by her children: Byron Dale Hawkins, Alesa Faye Story (Martin), and Mary Denise Picus (Arthur); her grandchildren, Keith Daniel Story, Taylor Nicole Hogan (Hunter); her great-grandchildren, Carson Blaze Hogan, McKinley Mae Hogan, and Laiken Lee Hogan; as well as grandchildren by marriage, Lauren Nicole Picus and Matthew Alexander Picus. She will also be missed by countless other family members and dear friends. Faye loved the Lord with all her heart. Her life was a reflection of God’s love – steadfast, gracious, and full of light. Her faith shaped the way she lived and how she loved others – with gentleness, hospitality, and joy. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit lives on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her. We now celebrate that she is finally home with Jesus, reunited with loved ones gone before, and resting in perfect peace in God’s glory. Visitation will be Saturday, July 19 at 5:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home, 513 W. Main St., Claxton, Ga. 30417. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 20 at 3:00 p.m. at Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church, 393 Bay Branch Church Rd., Claxton, Ga. 30417. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Gideons International, which distributes Bibles to spread God’s Word to reach the lost before they reach the grave. https://www.gideons.org/donate Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.