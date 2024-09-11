Faye Hagan Allen, 87, entered her heavenly home after a short illness on September 4, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. Born January 19, 1937, in Statesboro, Ga., she was the daughter of Robert G. Hagan and Marion H. McKenzie. Faye was the only grandchild of her four grandparents, Robert A. Hagan (Bess) of Statesboro, Ga., and Henry M. Roach (Nellie) of Claxton, GaA. She attended elementary school and high school in Claxton, Ga. She was the coeditor of the 1955 yearbook “The Tiger” and was voted “Most Popular”, “Best All Around,” and “Miss Claxton High School” in her senior year. She loved being a cheerleader all four years of high school. She stayed in touch with her classmates throughout her life. Faye attended the University of Georgia where she majored in Art and was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi Social Sorority. She loved cats, and of course The Georgia Bulldogs. She easily made friends and found humor in almost everything. One of her favorite hobbies was shopping. Friends told her that if there was an event for “Shopping” in the Olympics, she would get the “Gold Medal”. In 1978, she graduated from the School of Respiratory Therapy at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, Ga. She accepted a position in Augusta, Ga. as a Respiratory Therapist at Dwight David Eisenhower Army Medical Center, Fort Gordon, Ga. On September 3, 1983, in Savannah, Ga., Faye married her longtime friend and the love of her life Lewis Francis (Frank) Allen Jr., who she knew, and was her friend for 17 years, dated five years and then married. They lived in Augusta the rest of her life. They had been married for 41 years. In 1991, she joined the First Baptist Church of Augusta and was a member of the George Balentine Class Sunday School. Faye is survived by her loving husband, Frank Allen; her only son, Swint B. Burkhalter, III (Leslie) of Sarasota, Fla.; two grandchildren, Lindsay Faulhaber (Drew) of Dover, DE and John Burkhalter (Jamie) of Austin, TX; Frank’s children, Carmen Brabham (Kenny) of Guyton, Ga., Michelle Friday (Greg), Chris Allen, Kevin Allen (Missie), all from Savannah Ga.; two great-grandchildren, Mark Faulhaber and Joelle Burkhalter. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First Baptist Church, Music Ministry, 3500 Walton Way Ext., Augusta, Ga. 30909, (706) 733-2236. Faye’s service will be held Monday, September 23, at 2:00 p.m. in the Storey Chapel of First Baptist Church of Augusta with Dr. Will Dyer officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m., at the church. Thomas Poteet and Son, 214 Davis Road, Augusta, Ga. 30907, (706) 364-8484 is in charge of arrangements.