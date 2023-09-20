Faye Williams Upchurch, 85, passed away September 18, 2023. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Sandersville, Georgia, and a member of their Joy Luck Club. Faye enjoyed cheering on the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs. She loved flowers and gardening as well as coloring and drawing. She had a genuine heart for people, looked out for everyone and never met a stranger. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Carswell and Annie Sue Williams; and husband of 53 years, William Henry Upchurch. Surviving are her son, William C. (Suzanne) Upchurch of Pooler, Ga.; daughters, Lisa U. (Greg) Seamands of Claxton, Ga. and Tammy U. (Gary) Smith of Jefferson, Ga.; grandchildren, Megan Seamands, Shannon S. (Sean) Balas and Anna-Sophia Upchurch; cousins, Reed (Nancy) Watterson and Dale Gowan. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 21, 4 – 6 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 22, 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lee Lacey officiating. Burial will be in Brooklet City Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, Ga. 31406; or Sandersville First Baptist Church, 316 Mathis Lane, Sandersville, Ga. 31082. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.