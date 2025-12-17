FBI offers $5,000 reward in Savannah attack case: Digital Tip Line set up

SAVANNAH, Georgia — FBI Atlanta announces a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the December 10 aggravated assault of a woman in Forsyth Park.

The FBI and Savannah Police Department have also established a digital tip line where anyone who believes they have information can send photos and video that may aid in the investigation. Photos and video can be uploaded to fbi.gov/forsythparkattack.

