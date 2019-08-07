Ferst Readers Team receives $3,000 grant

The Evans County Ferst Readers Team received a generous $3,000 grant from the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration (FSPA) of Wisconsin. Grant money will be utilized to assist Ferst provide books to children ages newborn to five years in Evans County.

For the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our archives dating back to 1915!

By Julie Braly, Editor