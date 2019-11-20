Festival of Trees Begins this Friday

The 13th annual Festival of Trees, sponsored by the Claxton-Evans Chamber of Commerce, will kick off Friday, November 22 at Claxton City Hall located at 206 Railroad Street. Decorated Christmas trees and gingerbread houses constructed by local schools, churches, clubs, businesses, organizations and individuals will be on display for the public during normal business hours. The Claxton City Hall is open Monday through Thursday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8:15 a.m. until noon.

When viewing the holiday displays at City Hall, it is requested that canned goods or non-perishable food items be donated. Containers for the donated items will be provided by the Festival of Trees Committee and will be placed in the same area as the trees. All donations will be given to the Evans County Christian Food Bank.

Trees and gingerbread houses will remain on display until Monday, January 6, 2020.