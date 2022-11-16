Festival of Trees, holiday decor display opens Monday, Nov. 21

The 15th annual Festival of Trees, sponsored by Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce, will kick off Monday, November 21 at Claxton City Hall located at 206 Railroad Street.

In addition to decorated Christmas trees, several categories were added to this year’s event to include gingerbread houses, wreaths, nativity scenes, and centerpieces.

Christmas trees and decor are created by local schools, churches, clubs, businesses, organizations and individuals.

The display is open to the public during normal Claxton City Hall hours, Monday – Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Fridays, 8:30 a.m. – 12 noon, November 21, 2022 – January 3, 2023.

Exhibits will remain on display until Tuesday, January 3, 2023.