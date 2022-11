Claxton’s Festival of Trees and Holiday Décor is now open to the public at Claxton City Hall. The festive decorations can be viewed during City Hall’s normal hours of operation, Monday – Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 noon.

Exhibits will remain on display until Tuesday, January 3, 2023.