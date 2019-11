Bring a canned or other non–perishable food item when you visit the thirteenth Festival of Trees now on display at Claxton City Hall and place in the donation box. All donations will be given to the Evans County Christian Food Bank.

The trees can be viewed during City Hall’s regular business hours: Mon. – Thursday, 8:15 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday, 8:15 a.m. until noon.