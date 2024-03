A request for the Claxton City Council’s endorsement of a Junior Firefighter Program was approved during the mayor and council’s last meeting in February. At the request of Fire Chief Jason Stone, the Claxton Fire Department program will be administered under guidelines and procedures and outlined in the manual designed for youngsters up to age 16.

