‘Fire in the Sky’ last Thursday stirs memories of Claxton Meteorite

A bright fireball fell from the sky last Thursday, giving residents of Southeast Georgia and those as far north as Atlanta a brief preview of an early Fourth of July celebration. Hundreds of sightings of what is believed to have been a part of the Bootid Meteor Shower poured in to newsrooms and websites that track such events. Sightings were reported from five southeastern states, including Georgia, and it is believed that one fragment struck a home in Henry County.

