Firefighter and Police Officer recognized for heroic actions

The 13th annual Claxton-Evans County appreciation dinner was held on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 15, in recognition of the brave men and women who serve and protect our community. Members of law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, EMS, and rescue personnel who serve the county and the cities of Claxton, Hagan, Daisy, and Bellville were honored during the event.

Approximately 75 people attended this year’s program…

…Two locals were presented with Certificates of Commendation during the event. Claxton Police Officer Gene McKinnon and Evans County Firefighter Tracy Beasley were presented the certificates by CPD Chief Dale Kirkland and ECFD Chief Andy Sikes.

By Julie Braly, Editor