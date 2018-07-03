Fireworks show in Hagan Wednesday

A community fireworks show, organized by the Sikes family in Hagan, will be held on July 4th, after dark on Tattnall Street. The show, estimated to last 45 minutes, will start at approximately 9:15 p.m.

With the next closest Fourth of July fireworks show in Statesboro, the crowd at the show in Hagan has grown the last few years as Evans Countians and locals from neighboring counties continue to come out.

Attendees typically park along the railroad tracks in Hagan, at City Hall and the Wildlife Club.

Organizers collect funds from several community supporters to purchase the fireworks each year. The length of the show from year to year depends on the amount of donations collected.

Ashley Sikes say the show is a family friendly environment, and encourages folks to bring a lawn chair and come out to watch the show!

Fireworks Safety

The National Fire Protection Association does not recommend consumer use of fireworks, including sparklers and firecrackers. At 1200 degrees Fahrenheit, sparklers can burn hot enough to cause third degree burns. Sparklers account for roughly 25 percent of emergency room fireworks injuries.

According to the NFPA, fireworks cause an average of almost 18,500 reported fires per year.