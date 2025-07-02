Fireworks to light up Hagan sky for Fourth of July celebration

By Mickey Peace Enterprise Publisher

Hagan Mayor Gena Roberts is expecting a large crowd for the town’s 4th of July Festival on Friday evening. And it’s certain the fireworks show that gets underway at 9:15 p.m. will once again leave spectators in awe.

“We’re expecting another big crowd this year,” said Mayor Roberts. “We have a few new vendors – Brookside Gifts will be there, and James and Lisa Bradley will be singing.”

She added that the Denson Sisters and Isiah Dunbar would also provide musical entertainment, and Shelva Jean McGuire will be there with her cloggers.