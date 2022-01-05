First African American mayor sworn in for Daisy, Evans County

Dr. Eddie Ball made history last week as he was sworn in as the City of Daisy’s first African American mayor. Ball is also the first African American to serve as mayor in Evans County.

…Succeeding (current Mayor Inman) Brown, Ball was officially sworn in as mayor last Tuesday, Dec. 28, by Evans County Probate Judge Darin McCoy at the judge’s office. Ball’s four-year-term began January 1, 2022.

