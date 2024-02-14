First phase of safety complex work complete

Work on the first phase of construction for Evans County’s new Safety Complex has been completed, bids are being sought for the second phase, and County Administrator Casey Burkhalter is optimistic that the facility will be finished in its entirety by end of the year. Situated at the corner of DeLoach and West James Streets in Claxton, one block East of the courthouse and annex building, the 80 ft. x 120 ft. structure will house the Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Emergency Management Association (EMA), and become headquarters for the Evans County Fire Department.

