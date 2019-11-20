First Responder Special Edition inside this week’s edition

Inside this week’s issue of The Claxton Enterprise you will find an insert honoring first responders. Read about and view photos of local first responders including dispatchers, police officers, sheriff deputies, firefighters, and EMS personnel. Many first responders have been honored by their families and friends with tribute ads in this section as well. Be sure to get your copy!

You can also read additional about events involving local first responders such as fires, accidents, natural disasters, arrests and more on the archives of The Claxton Enterprise such as:

‘Operation Crack Down’, Evans at Center of GBI Task Force Strike Against Suspected Dealers in 11 Counties: September 14, 1989

Fire Guts First Methodist Sanctuary, Education Wing: November 26, 1987

Storm Rakes Evans County: Tornadoes, Wind, Rain, Hail Leave Path of Destruction Through Area: May 10, 1984

Claxton Poultry Company Ripped By Explosion; 2 Killed, 5 Injured: November 30, 1972

By Julie Braly, Editor