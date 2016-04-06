Flatbed trailer nearly separates

A semi truck driver almost lost his trailer Thursday at the intersection of Highways 301 and 280.

The truck owned by IRBY Construction was pulling a stretch flatbed trailer when a holding pin(s) fell out or broke. A stretch trailer has the capability of being extended lengthwise via a sliding mechanism. The truck was traveling east on Hwy. 280 and driver attempted to turn north on Hwy. 301, when the trailer extended, sagged in the middle and nearly separated completely.

By Julie Braly, Editor