Floyd Monroe ‘Rusty’ Fallin

Floyd Momoc “Rusty” Fallin, 86, passed away June 6. Mr. Fallin served his country in the Marine Reserves, the U.S. Air Force, and two and a half years in Weisbaden, Germany with the Occupation Forces after the war. He was a member of the Claxton First United Methodist Church and the Masonic Ezel Lodge #335. Rusty retired from The Claxton Bank after 30 years service.

After being discharged from the service, he returned home to Savannah and was introduced to the love of his life, Sue Doris Durrence of Glennville. They married on May 16, 1954. She preceded him in death on November 5, 2010, after 55 years of marriage.

Surviving are two sons, Mark Fallin of Claxton and Matt (Debbie) Fallin of Statesboro; sister-in-law, Joyce Fallin of Atlanta; three grandchildren, Joshua Cale Fallin of Claxton, Kelsey Nicole Fallin and Tanner Price Fallin, both of Statesboro; great-grandchild, Jack Henry Fallin; several nieces, nephews and other family.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 16, from 1-3 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 16, at 3 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan.

Remembrances may be sent to Ezel Masonic Lodge #335, I 0849 U.S. Hwy 280 E., Claxton, Ga. 30417.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of

arrangements.