Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Evans County Board of Education members gave final approval last week to the school system’s tax rollback rate of 11.919 mills for the current tax year.

Final approval came following a closed session for a personnel discussion, after Chief Financial Officer Anthony Parillo provided a presentation on the school system’s finances and status of efforts to bring expenditures in line with revenues.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the February 18 edition of The Enterprise).