Former area legislator pleads guilty to stalking, trespassing, harassment

Charged with three misdemeanor counts of stalking, trespassing, and harassment in April 2021, former Georgia legislator Delvis William Dutton stood before Bulloch County State Court Judge Joseph Cushner last week and entered guilty pleas to all charges.

The Tattnall County resident, who once served in House District 166 – then in the 157th following redistricting – was arrested by the Bulloch County Sheriffs office early in April last year…Dutton was released on April 12, 2021, after posting a $6,000 bond.

