Former City Mayor Luther Royal dies suddenly at age 78

Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

The Claxton Mayor and Council paused for a moment of silence as they convened their regular meeting Monday night, in memory of former Mayor Luther Royal who died at his home Friday night.

Before being elected to the mayor’s office, he was a member of the Claxton City Council for 16 years, helping guide the town through many challenging times.

