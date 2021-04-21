Former legislator facing stalking, trespass charges

A former Georgia legislator from Tattnall County has been named in a Bulloch County warrant for alleged stalking, criminal trespass, and harassing communications.

Delvis William Dutton, 43, of Dowdy-Dutton Road, Glennville, was named in a warrant issued by the Bulloch County Sheriffs Office. The BCSO report indicates that the alleged incidents occurred…

…Jessica Linn Szilagyi is identified as the complainant…

Mickey Peace, Editor