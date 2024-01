A Bulloch County, Ga., man has been sentenced to federal prison for income tax evasion. Samir Patel, 56, of Statesboro, Ga., was sentenced December 19 to two years in prison after previously pleading guilty to tax evasion, said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

