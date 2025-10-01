Former Toombs gym owner sentenced to more than 27 years in federal prison Defendant made videos of minors using tanning bed

STATESBORO–On September 18, 2025, the former owner of a Toombs County fitness and tanning business was sentenced to federal prison for the sexual exploitation of teenagers ranging from 13 to 17 years old.

Walter Joey Drew, 43, of Kite, Ga., was sentenced to 327 months in federal prison for sexual exploitation, said Margaret E. Heap, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge J. Randall Hall also ordered Drew to register as a sex offender, pay a $1,500 fine, pay $800 in special assessments, and serve 20 years of supervised release upon completion of the prison term.

