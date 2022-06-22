Four ECRD teams advance to State Tournament

All-star teams from Evans County Recreation Department (ECRD) recently participated in Georgia Parks and Recreation Association (GRPA) District Tournaments. Four teams walked away with winning titles that earned their way to the next level and are competing in the GRPA State Tournament this week.

….The Evans County 8U and 10U girls softball and 8U boys baseball are 2022 District Class C Championship teams and the 14U girls softball team are 2022 District Class C Runners-up. ECRD will host the GRPA Class C 8U boys coach pitch state tournament this week.

For more of this story, along full-size team photos with identification, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.