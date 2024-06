Join the City of Hagan this Saturday, June 29 for an evening of family fun and street dance from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Bring your chairs out for a fantastic evening filled with good food, music, and fellowship as we celebrate our city and country. There will be a variety of vendors, along with attractions such as a mechanical bull and bouncy houses.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.