‘Fox Gives’ awards 3rd grant to Arts & Cultural Authority

The Arts and Cultural Authority of Claxton and Evans County (ACA) received a third grant in the amount of $75,000 from ‘Fox Gives’, to assist in the restoration of the Jack and Muriel Strickland Arts and Cultural Center, formerly the original Claxton High School.

Leigh Burns, Director of Community Partnerships, and Robyn Barkin, Chair of the Fox Theatre Board traveled to Claxton on Friday to make the Big Check Presentation. With this grant award the total grants received from Fox Gives is $201,500.

