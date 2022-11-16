Fox Theatre awards grant to Arts and Cultural Authority of Claxton & Evans County

Fox Theatre Institute Funds $69,100 to Support Critical Project

The Fox Theatre Institute (FTI), a division of Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, Inc., has awarded The Arts and Cultural Authority of Claxton & Evans County a financial grant award for $69,100 to assist in the renovation of the Jack and Muriel Strickland Arts and Culture Center formerly known as Claxton Middle School by making the building handicap accessible with the installation of an elevator. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, FTI offers programming, consulting, and grant funding assistance to historic theaters and structures throughout Georgia and the Southeast. Overall, the FTI program has committed over $500,120 in three funding categories this grant cycle.

“With the Fox Theatre Institute’s grant of $69,100 we will be able to take this matching grant and additional funds and purchase an elevator that will provide access to the building’s second floor and theatre balcony,” said Adam Kennedy, ACA Chairman. “We are grateful to the Fox Theater Institute for the funding opportunity that allows us to continue the restoration of this historic building that will provide our area with Arts and Cultural opportunities.”…..

A full story providing additional details will be printed in the November 23, 2022 edition of The Claxton Enterprise.