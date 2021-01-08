Foy (Bubba) Fields, 90, was born February 18, 1930 and passed away January 7, 2021, peacefully beside the love of his life, Ruth Bennett Fields. Bubba was born in Claxton to Frank and Bessie Fields. He served his country in the U.S. Navy before owning Interstate Machine, where it was said “he could weld anything, including a broken heart”. He was a Shriner and member of the dune cat unit, and the Acacia Lodge in Savannah. Bubba was a Deacon at the Claxton Primitive Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and a friend to many. He was known for his sense of humor, practical jokes and his love for “singing” and “pickin” and “grinnin”. Bubba was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Gene and Reuben Fields; and sisters, Thelma and Mary. Surviving are his loving wife of over 50 years, Ruth Fields of Claxton; his son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Janet Fields of Savannah; his grandchildren, Shaun (Rachel) Fields, Brian (Cris) Fields and Heather (Ben) Stabbe; his four great-grandchildren, Elliott, Jonah, Anna and Noah Fields; his brother, Herman Fields; his sisters, Geneva Stephens, Willene Beasley and Freida Bullock; his sisters-in-law, Stella Fields and Karen Fields; a brother-in-law, Carter Bulloch; and several other family members. The family would life to thank the staff, nurses and doctors for their care and kindness, at Azalea Health and Rehab, in Metter, Ga. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and service, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Masks must be worn. Graveside services will be held Monday, January 11, 11a.m., at the Haire Family Cemetery, Hwy. 129 North, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Remembrances may be made to The Primitive Baptist Church, 6 S. Spring St., Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.